Australian and French Officials At Loggerheads Over Submarine Contract (excerpt)

(Source: Australian Financial Review; published Aug. 20 2018)

by Andrew Tillett

Australian and French officials are at loggerheads over a raft of issues in contractual negotiations to build the new $50 billion submarine fleet, putting the project in danger of missing an unofficial September deadline.Among the issues understood to have emerged between the Australian government and the submarines' designer and builder, French-owned Naval Group, are a dispute over warranty periods, cannibalisation of the existing Collins-class submarine workforce and the implications of any sale or merger of Naval Group.The tensions threaten to derail plans to finalise the Strategic Partnering Agreement, which is the overall contract to guide the construction of the 12 future submarines over the next several decades. While nothing had been set, the government and Naval Group had been working towards finalising the SPA next month.Industry sources indicated an agreement might not be done until the end of the year or early 2019. One government source characterised them as tough but the navy's head of the submarine program, Rear Admiral Greg Sammut, had been forceful in making sure taxpayers were not disadvantaged.Another government source said that, as with all negotiations, the submarine talks were taking time, were complicated and involved give and take.The Australian Financial Review has been told one of the biggest sticking points has been the possibility that the ownership structure of Naval Group, which is majority owned by the French government, could change.Naval Group's sovereign ownership has allowed the submarine deal to be effectively treated as a government-to-government relationship but Canberra is worried this high-level cooperation would be under threat if Naval Group falls out of the French state's hands. There has been speculation of a tie-up between Naval Group and shipbuilder Fincantieri, which is majority owned by the Italian government. (end of excerpt)-ends-