UK MoD Relaunches Type 31e Frigate Tender

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Aug. 21, 2018)

We have issued a Prior Information Notice for our new Type 31e fleet and plan to start discussions with industry next week to ensure we do not lose any momentum.



There have been no changes in our plans to procure a first batch of five new Type 31e frigates to grow our Royal Navy.



We still want the first ship delivered by 2023 and are confident that industry will meet the challenge of providing them for the price tag we’ve set.



-ends-