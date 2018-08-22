Russia is Ready to Make Maximum Use of the Potential of Military Cooperation with Angola

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 22, 2018)

Russia is ready for the maximum development of military and military-technical cooperation with Angola, said Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin during his talks with State Secretary for Defence Policy and International Cooperation of the Republic of Angola Admiral Gaspar dos Santos Rufino.



The Russian Deputy Defence Minister also noted the commonality of the approaches of the two countries to threats and challenges in the sphere of security.



In his estimation, there is no contradiction between Russia and Angola.



For many decades relations between Russia and Angola have been based on basic principles, such as equality and respect. There are no contradictions, unsolvable questions. Russia and Angola are distinguished by the unity of views.



In his turn, State Secretary for Defence Policy and International Cooperation of the Republic of Angola Admiral Gaspar dos Santos Rufino noted that Angola is interested in Russia strengthening its positions on the international arena.



Angola is interested in making Russia stronger in order to maintain a balance in the world.



