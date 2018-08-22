Singapore and Japan Navies Reaffirm Ties with Passage Exercise and Port Call

(Source: Singapore Government; issued Aug 22, 2018)

Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) personnel planning for the passage exercise on board RSS Tenacious.



The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)'s Formidable-class frigate RSS Tenacious, with an embarked Sikorsky S-70B Seahawk naval helicopter, conducted a passage exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) in the waters off Yokosuka, Japan today. The exercise with the JMSDF's Murasame-class destroyer JS Murasame included communications and manoeuvring drills.



RSS Tenacious also called at Yokosuka Naval Base from 16 to 22 August 2018 prior to the passage exercise. During the port call, the RSN and JMSDF conducted ship visit exchanges and professional sharing on topics such as naval aviation.



The interactions during the port call and bilateral exercise enhanced mutual understanding and interoperability between the two navies. The RSN and JMSDF also interact regularly across a wide span of activities including cross-attendance of courses and military staff talks. In June 2018, both navies also participated in the Multinational Group Sail with warships from the Indian Navy, Philippine Navy and United States Navy (USN), from the waters off Guam to Hawaii for the multinational Rim of the Pacific Exercise (Ex RIMPAC). These exchanges underscore the warm and friendly bilateral defence relationship between Singapore and Japan.



RSS Tenacious recently completed the multinational Ex RIMPAC in Hawaii and is currently on the return leg of its three-month deployment. Hosted by the USN, the biennial Ex RIMPAC is the world's largest multilateral maritime exercise. This is the sixth Ex RIMPAC that the RSN has participated in.



-ends-

