Investment Package for the Armed Forces

(Source: Austrian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug. 22, 2018)

(Issued in German; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

VIENNA --- The Council of Ministers today decided to secure the financial cover for a disaster relief package.



New multi-purpose and transport helicopters



In order to be able to continue to guarantee the air transport capacities, multi-purpose transport helicopters are to be procured. The "Alouette" III, which is mainly stationed in Aigen in the Enns valley, must be taken out of service by 2023 at the latest.



The tendering and procurement process will be launched jointly by the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Finance in the coming weeks.



With this important step for the modernization of the helicopter fleet, the transport capacity of the Bundesheeres in the air is considerably increased.



Off-road vehicles



30 million euros will be invested in all-terrain vehicles: Trucks with winches and cranes, low-loader systems and an adequate replacement for the Puch G will enable the troops to be mobile and capable of action when disaster strikes.



Defense Minister Mario Kunasek said: "We have been able to make necessary investments in the future, to equip the troops in the air and on the ground with modern equipment." With this 'civil protection package' we can quickly help the population in case of emergency! "



-ends-

