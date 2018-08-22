ESA’s Aeolus Wind Satellite Launched

(Source: European Space Agency; issued Aug 22, 2018)

ESA’s Earth Explorer Aeolus satellite has been launched into polar orbit on a Vega rocket. Using revolutionary laser technology, Aeolus will measure winds around the globe and play a key role in our quest to better understand the workings of our atmosphere. Importantly, this novel mission will also improve weather forecasting.



Carrying the 1360 kg Aeolus satellite, the Vega rocket lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, at 21:20 GMT (23:20 CEST, 18:20 local time) on 22 August.



Some 55minutes later, Vega’s upper stage delivered Aeolus into orbit and contact was established through theTroll ground station in Antarctica at 00:30 CEST on 23 August.



Named after Aeolus, who in Greek mythology was appointed ‘keeper of the winds’ by the Gods, this novel mission is the fifth in the family of ESA’s Earth Explorers, which address the most urgent Earth-science questions of our time.



“Aeolus epitomises the essence of an Earth Explorer. It will fill a gap in our knowledge of how the planet functions and demonstrate how cutting-edge technology can be used in space,” said Jan Wörner, ESA Director General.



ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes, Josef Aschbacher, added, “Aeolus carries the first instrument of its kind and uses a completely new approach to measuring the wind from space. Such pioneering technology has meant that it has been a demanding mission to develop, but thanks to all the teams involved we are thrilled that this extraordinary satellite is now in orbit.



“We look forward to it living up to expectations!”



Highlighted by the World Meteorological Organization, the lack of direct global wind measurements is one of the major deficits in the Global Observing System.



By filling this gap, Aeolus will give scientists the information they need to understand how wind, pressure, temperature and humidity are interlinked.



This new mission will provide insight into how the wind influences the exchange of heat and moisture between Earth’s surface and the atmosphere – important aspects for understanding climate change.



Aeolus carries one of the most sophisticated instruments ever to be put into orbit. The first of its kind, the Aladin instrument includes revolutionary laser technology to generate pulses of ultraviolet light that are beamed down into the atmosphere to profile the world’s winds – a completely new approach to measuring the wind from space.



While Aeolus is set to advance science, it will also benefit society. Although weather forecasts have advanced considerably in recent years, Aeolus will provide global wind profiles to improve the accuracy even further. In addition, its data will be used in air-quality models to improve forecasts of dust and other airborne particles that affect public health.



The satellite is being controlled from ESA’s European Space Operations Centre in Darmstadt, Germany. Controllers will spend the next few months carefully checking and calibrating the mission as part of its commissioning phase.



Vega Makes 12th Successful Launch; Orbits Europe’s Aeolus Satellite

(Source: French National Space Council, CNES; issued Aug 23, 2018)

On Wednesday 22 August, Vega accomplished a flawless launch from Europe’s spaceport at the Guiana Space Centre (CSG), orbiting the European Space Agency’s Aeolus satellite. This launch was the fifth of the year from the CSG and the first for Vega, marking the vehicle’s 12th straight success since its maiden flight in 2012.



Orbiting at an altitude of approximately 320 kilometres, Aeolus is carrying the Atmospheric LAser Doppler INstrument (ALADIN) that will measure winds in Earth’s atmosphere to produce dynamic 3D maps. This unique instrument, the result of France’s world-renowned lidar expertise, will acquire precise data thanks to its novel and highly sophisticated ultraviolet laser technology. These data are eagerly awaited by climatologists, as they will improve weather forecasting, notably in the intertropical zone and the southern hemisphere, where ground stations are scarce.



After this latest success for Vega, CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall commented: “I am delighted to see this 12th successful launch for Vega and the fifth of the year from the Guiana Space Centre, demonstrating once again the excellence of Europe’s spaceport. I would like to congratulate all of the teams who worked to make this latest success possible at ESA, the Italian space agency ASI, Avio, Arianespace, Airbus Defence & Space and across the European space industry.



“I would also like to underline the key role in this project played by CNES and the French research laboratories involved in conceiving the mission: the LATMOS atmospheres, environments and space observations laboratory and the LMD dynamic meteorology research laboratory of the Institut Pierre Simon Laplace (IPSL). This success confirms the availability and performance of the CSG, which is set to complete a packed launch manifest over the next four months.”



ESA’s Aeolus Wind Sensing Satellite Successfully Launched from Kourou

(Source: Airbus; issued Aug. 22, 2018)

KOUROU, French Guyana --- Aeolus, the European Space Agency’s wind sensing satellite, built by Airbus, has been successfully launched from Kourou, French Guiana. The satellite will now undergo a series of tests in its operational orbit at 320km before beginning operations.



Built by Airbus, Aeolus is the first satellite capable of performing global wind-component-profile observation on a daily basis in near real-time.



The 1.4-tonne spacecraft features a LIDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) instrument called Aladin, which uses the Doppler effect to determine the wind speed at varying altitudes.



Aladin fires a powerful ultraviolet laser pulse down through the atmosphere and collects backscattered light, using a large 1.5m diameter telescope, which is then analysed on-board by highly sensitive receivers to determine the Doppler shift of the signal from layers at different heights in the atmosphere.



The data from Aeolus will provide reliable wind-profile data on a global scale and is needed by meteorologists to further improve the accuracy of weather forecasts and by climatologists to better understand the global dynamics of Earth’s atmosphere.



Nicolas Chamussy, Head of Space Systems at Airbus said: “Aeolus is another first for Airbus, delivering a revolutionary Earth observation satellite that will give wind profile data in near real time, improving weather forecasting and helping to bring the benefits of space down to every citizen on Earth.”



Aeolus will orbit the Earth 15 times a day with data delivery to users within 120 minutes of the oldest measurement in each orbit. The orbit repeat cycle is 7 days (every 111 orbits) and the spacecraft will have a lifetime of three years.



