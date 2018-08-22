Newly Reorganized Littoral Combat Ship Program Faces Its First Big Test In 2019 (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; posted Aug 22, 2018)

By David B. Larter

Eleven Littoral Combat Ships have been commissioned into the US Navy, but none were deployed in 2018, and the US Navy cannot confirm when the next deployment of four ships will take place in 2019. (Fincantieri photo)

Four Littoral Combat Ships are on track to be available to deploy in 2019, the head of the U.S. surface Navy told Defense News in an interview.Though it’s unclear when the ships will deploy, the hulls will be through their maintenance and the crews through the phases, ready to become productive members of the fleet next year, Vice Adm. Richard Brown said Aug. 16.“We are on track with the 2016 [Chief of Naval Operations] review of the LCS … and I think we will see the first deployments next year and then happening continuously after that,” said Brown, who heads Naval Surface Force Pacific said. “I will have the ships through their maintenance, and the blue crews and gold crews through their basic phase to support deployments next year. So, that’s really exciting – something we’ve been driving towards for a long time.”Deploying the LCS next year will be a major test of the reorganized program birthed after a disastrous nine-month span between late 2015 and 2016 that saw mechanical breakdowns on four of the six LCS then in service, some caused by sailor errors.The deployments will be closely watched as the oft-criticized program looks to shake off years of criticism and start performing missions that have been under-served since the last small surface combatants – the Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates – left the service in 2015. (end of excerpt)-ends-