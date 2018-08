Indian Air Force Could Receive Brahmos in 2019

(Source: Forecast International; issued Aug 23, 2018)

NEW DELHI --- The Indian Air Force could begin receiving air-launched BrahMos supersonic missiles in 2019. This missile will arm the IAF's Su-30MKI fighters. India will perform another test before the end of 2018.



India fired a BrahMos missile for the first time from a Su-30 fighter on November 22, 2017. The development work related to the air launch version is complete.



The SU-30MKI fighter has a maximum speed of Mach 2 and a range of 3,000 kilometers.



-ends-