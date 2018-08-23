The Ministry of Defence of The Russian Federation within the Framework of Army 2018 IMTF Signed 32 State Contracts Worth Over 130 Billion Rubles

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 23, 2018)

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation within the framework of ARMY 2018 International Military and Technical Forum signed 31 state contracts with 20 enterprises of the military-industrial complex to the amount of over 130 billion rubles, said Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Alexei Krivoruchko.



The Deputy Head of the Military Department said that as a result of the signed contracts, more than 600 pieces of weapon, military and special equipment will be delivered to the Armed Forces and over 1,500 will be renovated.



Speaking of aircraft with engines of the second stage, the Deputy Head of the Military Department noted that the Russian Defence Ministry is awaiting the beginning of serial deliveries of aircraft with new engines since 2023.



Also Alexey Krivoruchko touched upon the issue of supply of the perspective combat platform "Armata".



To date, there is a contract for the supply of 132 machines of T-14 and T-15 products. The first nine vehicles will be delivered to the troops in 2018, and in the future, under the current contract, the Defence Ministry will receive all these vehicles until 2022.



The Deputy Head of the Military Department emphasized that both prospective platforms outperform the existing analogues of the leading armies of the world.



