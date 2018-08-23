Lithuanian Armed Forces Upgrade RBS 70 Short-Range Air Defence System, Procure New Missiles

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 23, 2018)

Lithuania is investing less than €10 million before VAT to modernize its RBS-70 short-range air-defense systems with night sights and new missiles, which provide better performance as well as better effectiveness against ground targets. (Saab photo)

The Ministry of National and the Lithuanian Armed Forces enhances the present air defence capabilities and functionality of the weaponry in their possession by procuring improved missiles and BORC night-capability sights on the basis of a contract signed with Swedish manufacturer Saab. The new procurement will upgrade the RBS 70 short-range air defence capability the Lithuanian Armed Forces currently has.



“Enhancement of air defences is one of the key priorities of our defence, therefore we are continuing upgrading our short-range air defence system: the RBS 70 will be improved with night-capability sights and new missiles will be acquired,” Minister of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis says.



Lithuania is buying from the Swedish manufacturer RBS 70s of a newer generation greater range, higher altitude coverage and an enhanced effect against armoured targets. With improved missiles the RBS 70 system will be even more effective and dangerous to hostile aircraft, and the advanced BORC night sights will allow soldiers to stay operational during the dark part of the day.



Approximate value of both contracts is EUR 9.7 million (without VAT), the procurement contracts were signed in July.



The improved missiles and night vision equipment will be delivered to the Lithuanian Air Forces starting with 2019.



The Swedish-manufactured RBS 70 missile system is a short-range air defence capability based on control beam, i.e. laser equipment guides the missile. The greatest advantage of RBS 70 is that there has not been electromagnetic equipment so far created in the world capable of producing jamming that could disrupt RBS 70. The RBS 70 in possession of the Air Defence Battalion of the Lithuanian Armed Forces comprises RBS 70 missile systems with Giraffe Mk-IV surveillance radars.



Also, the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence is strengthening Lithuania’s mid-range air defence capabilities: in October 2017 NASAMS mid-range air defence systems was bought for EUR 110 million from Norwegian enterprise Kongsberg and is expected to be delivered by 2021.



Airspace protection is one of the key guarantees the allies are able to enter the region if a necessity arises. Upgrading of the possessed air defence capabilities and procurement of new ones is Lithuania’s steps to at least partly fill one of the most important gaps in its defence - airspace protection.



Lithuania Upgrades RBS 70 with Night Sight and New Missiles

Saab has received two orders from the Ministry of National Defence Republic of Lithuania for improved missiles and BORC night-capability sights for the RBS 70 system. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 100 million and deliveries are expected to take place starting in 2019.



The Lithuanian Armed Forces are already users of the RBS 70 system and are now acquiring improved capability with greater range, higher altitude coverage and an enhanced effect against armored targets as well as night-time capability.



“We welcome the decision by the Lithuanian Armed Forces to continue investing in the RBS 70 system. By adding BORC sights to the country’s current inventory, Lithuania gets an even more capable system with the additional ability to operate in darkness”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



The Saab portfolio of very short-range ground-based air defence missile systems comprises of the RBS 70 and the further enhanced RBS 70 NG. The RBS 70 system has an impressive track-record on the market. Nineteen countries have procured more than 1,600 RBS 70 systems, including more than 18,000 missiles.





The Saab portfolio of very short-range ground-based air defence missile systems comprises of the RBS 70 and the further enhanced RBS 70 NG. The RBS 70 system has an impressive track-record on the market. Nineteen countries have procured more than 1,600 RBS 70 systems, including more than 18,000 missiles.



