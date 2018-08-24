Munitions Capable of Suppressing Any Enemy Optics Developed in Russia

(Source: TASS; published August 24, 2018)

KUBINKA, Russia --- Munitions capable of suppressing any types of enemy optics within a certain radius have been developed in Russia, Yuri Nabokov, managing director of the Pribor Research and Production Association (incorporated into Rostec’s Tekhmash), told TASS on the sidelines of the 2018 Army exhibition.



"We conducted research yielding certain developments. Thus, pre-production prototypes of a special munition have been manufactured," he said, adding that this munition is capable of suppressing "any type of enemy optical devices in a certain radius."



He refrained from disclosing further details, saying only that his company is waiting a Russian defense ministry conclusion on these munitions. Once its decision is positive, works on these munitions will be continues, he noted.



Various types of optical devices are used in present-day armies, from simple video cameras on unmanned aerial vehicles and helmets to specialized optical locator systems operating in various ranges on armored vehicles.



-ends-

