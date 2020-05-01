Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense: issued Aug. 23, 2018)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $123,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the France 3rd/4th Systems MQ-9 Block 5 procurement program.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, and is expected to be completed May 1, 2020.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and involves foreign military sales to the government of France.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-18-C-2002).



-ends-

