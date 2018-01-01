Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense: issued Aug. 23, 2018)

The Bell AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter, the ultimate variant of the Vietnam-vintage HueyCobra, is still the Marine Corps’ most advanced attack helicopter, and a $510 million contract awarded yesterday funds an additional 29 units. (USMC photo)

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $509,750,754 for modification P00005 to definitize a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0030) for the manufacture and delivery of 29 Lot 15 production AH-1Z New-Build aircraft in support of the Marine Corps H-1 upgrade program.



In addition, this modification provides for long lead material and components for an additional seven Lot 16 aircraft.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $509,750,754 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

