Land 400 Phase 3 - Request for Tender Now Open

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Aug 24, 2018)

Having operated the M-113 armored personnel carrier for over 50 years, the Australian Army will soon replace it with 450 modern infantry combat vehicles procured under the LAND 400 program, which was formally launched yesterday. (AUS Army photo)

The multi-billion dollar project to replace Army’s M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers has taken another step forward with the formal release of the Request for Tender for LAND 400 Phase 3 – Mounted Close Combat Capability.



Minister for Defence Senator the Hon Marise Payne said the project will see Army’s capability significantly enhanced with a fleet of up to 450 modern Infantry Fighting Vehicles and 17 Manoeuvre Support Vehicles.



“This will be the largest investment in Army’s capability ever undertaken and will provide our troops with a modern close combat capability,” Minister Payne said.



“The vehicles will be equipped with high levels of protection, firepower and mobility that will enable sustained operations, varying from peacekeeping to close combat.”



Minister Pyne encouraged Australian industry to get behind the project.



“I actively encourage Australian small and medium sized enterprises to take advantage of the significant opportunities arising from this project,” he said.



“Just as with the LAND 400 Phase 2 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles, Australian industry involvement and Australian workers will be critically important to this project.



Minister Pyne indicated that during this tender process, Defence will work closely with industry to optimise Australian Industry Capability content.



“This project is another exciting opportunity for Australian industry to deliver leading edge technology in support of the Army,” he said.



Defence is placing greater emphasis on a coordinated and programmatic approach to Army’s biggest project ever.



A new Armoured Vehicle Division will be created to consolidate large programs like LAND 400, LAND 907 – Main Battle Tank Replacement and LAND 8160 – Enhanced Gap Crossing Capability into a programmatic ‘mega project’.



When fully delivered, the LAND 400 Program will allow Army to successfully sustain mounted close combat operations against emerging and future threats as part of a joint force.



Submissions will close at 5.00pm AEST on Friday 1 March 2019.



Opportunities for Industry to participate in the process are outlined in the tender documents and include industry briefing sessions scheduled for September this year.



Assistance to industry is available through the Centre for Defence Industry Capability (CDIC) for Australian businesses entering or working in the defence industry.



