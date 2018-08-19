Rostec: The Modernized Mi-26T2V Helicopter Takes its First Flight

(Source: Russian Helicopter; issued Aug 19, 2018)

ROSTOV-ON-DON --- The modernized Mi-26T2V helicopter made for the Russian Aerospace Forces took its first flight at the flight-test center of Rostvertol company of Russian Helicopters Holding (part of Rostec State Corporation).



A prototype made by Rostvertol company will be sent to the Moscow Region under its own power soon, where it will participate in the International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2018", being presented at the static exposition.



"The Mi-26 helicopter is a unique machine. No other serial helicopter in the world can lift the weight that this helicopter can lift. Modernization allows much wider application of this machine. The State Armament Program for 2018-2027 envisages providing the armed forces with this version of heavy-lift helicopters. I am convinced that the Mi-26T2 helicopter will be a sought-after machine both in Russia and abroad: we also expect that there will be demand for it in Asia, Africa and the Middle East," said Anatoly Serdyukov, Industrial Director, Aviation Cluster of Rostec State Corporation.



After the exhibition, specialists of Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant will conduct preliminary flight tests of Mi-26T2, and after that the machine will be handed over to military officers for official tests.



"The first successful flight shows that technical solutions used for upgrading the Mi-26T2 helicopter in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense were right. We have managed to considerably reduce the load on the crew by automating the flight and landing of such a large and complex machine. Besides, the helicopter's survivability was considerably increased due to a modern onboard defensive aids," noted Russian Helicopters CEO Andrey Boginsky.



According to the customer's request, the Mi-26T2 helicopter should be able to take flights in the conditions of any region, including those with complex physical and geographical and adverse climatic conditions, at any time of the day, at equipped and unequipped routes, or even without routes, and on featureless terrain, in conditions of fire and information counteraction of the enemy. The number of crew members of the modernized helicopter 9five persons) remained unchanged.



The modernized Mi-26T2 helicopter which can be used at any time of the day and has modern avionics is a heavy-lift wide-body transport helicopter which can carry up to 20 tonnes of cargo. The machine has the modern NPK90-2V integrated avionics which ensures piloting during the day and at night, enabling the helicopter to fly the route in an automatic mode, come to a preset point, perform approach and final approach maneuvers, and return to the main or alternate aerodrome. The onboard defensive aids of Mi-26T2V ensure protection of the helicopter from being hit by air defense missile systems.



JSC Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec State Corporation) is one of the world leaders in helicopter industry, the only developer and manufacturer of helicopters in Russia. The holding company was established in 2007. The head office is located in Moscow. The holding company is comprised of five helicopter plants, two design bureaus, enterprises for production and maintenance of components, aircraft repair plants and a service company providing after-sales support in Russia and abroad. The buyers of the holding company's products include the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, EMERCOM of Russia, and other state customers, Gazprom Avia and UTair airlines, as well as major Russian and foreign companies.





