COMAC Completes High Temperature Testing on ARJ21 AC103 in Turpan

(Source: Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China; issued Aug 10, 2018)

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) has completed a 12-day programme of high-temperature tests on ARJ21-700 aircraft in Turpan on August 10th, 2018.



ARJ21-700 AC103 arrived at Turpan airport on July 30th, 2018 and carried out a 12-day programme of tests. The high-temperature tests are mainly aimed to verify the design optimization items of relevant systems by tests in order to provide an ARJ21 aircraft which is lighter, more economic and more efficient in maintenance for airlines.



During the tests, COMAC test team worked closely with Turpan airport, actively coordinated with all support units, and ensured the smooth going of the high-temperature tests.



