On August 22, at 10h37, the first landing of a Brazilian Navy aircraft in the Multi-Purpose Helicopter (PHM) "Atlantic" took place. The IH-6B N-5039, the "Heron 39", of the 1st Instruction Helicopter Squadron (EsqdHI-1), landed on the ship to participate in the Aviation Safety Inspection (VSA), conducted by the Navy’s Investigation and Prevention Service of Aeronautical Accidents of the Navy.
Two other aircraft, one SH-16 and one UH-15 (Sikorsky S-70 Sea Hawk and Airbus H225M Caracal) belonging to EsqdHS-1 and EsqdHU-2, respectively, also participated in the dynamic VSA of the "Atlantic" PHM.
-ends-