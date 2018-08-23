Multi-Purpose Helicopter Carrier "Atlantico" Receives First Navy Aircraft

(Source: Brazilian Navy; posted Aug 23, 2018)

(Issued in Portuguese; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Two Heron 39s -- the Brazilian Navy’s designation for the Bell JetRanger – were the first Brazilian aircraft to land on "Atlantico" since its acquisition by Brazil from the United Kingdom. Seahawks and Caracal are also visible on the flight deck. (BR Navy photo)

On August 22, at 10h37, the first landing of a Brazilian Navy aircraft in the Multi-Purpose Helicopter (PHM) "Atlantic" took place. The IH-6B N-5039, the "Heron 39", of the 1st Instruction Helicopter Squadron (EsqdHI-1), landed on the ship to participate in the Aviation Safety Inspection (VSA), conducted by the Navy’s Investigation and Prevention Service of Aeronautical Accidents of the Navy.



Two other aircraft, one SH-16 and one UH-15 (Sikorsky S-70 Sea Hawk and Airbus H225M Caracal) belonging to EsqdHS-1 and EsqdHU-2, respectively, also participated in the dynamic VSA of the "Atlantic" PHM.



-ends-

