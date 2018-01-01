Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 24, 2018)

-- Columbia Helicopters Inc., Aurora, Oregon, has been awarded an option year modification in the amount of $243,110,727 to delivery order HTC711-17-F-R006 and contract HTC711-17-D-R018.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $468,783,543 from $225,672,816.

This contract provides rotary wing airlift support within the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, configured to simultaneously transport passengers and cargo.

Work will be performed in Afghanistan.

Task order period of performance is Sept. 1, 2018, to Aug. 31, 2019.

Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds.

The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.





-- Construction Helicopters Inc., doing business as CHI Aviation Inc., Howell, Michigan, has been awarded an option year modification in the amount of $54,652,242 to delivery orders HTC711-17-F-R005 and HTC711-18-F-R028 on contract HTC711-17-D-R017.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $115,884,587 from $61,232,345.

This contract provides rotary wing airlift support within the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, configured to simultaneously transport passengers and cargo.

Work will be performed in Afghanistan.

Task order period of performance is Sept. 1, 2018, to Aug. 31, 2019.

Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds.

The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.





-- Berry Aviation Inc., San Marcos, Texas, has been awarded a $29,840,000 modification exercising Option Year 2 to previously awarded contract HTC711-16-D-R021 in support of the U.S. Special Operations Command.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $87,898,500 from $58,058,500.

The services being provided are passenger, cargo, combined passenger and cargo, aeromedical evacuation and short take-off and landing air transportation services within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

The period of performance is Sept. 1, 2018, to Aug. 31, 2019.

Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds.

The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

