ARMY 2018: Rostec Presents a Modernized Night Hunter Helicopter

(Source: Russian Helicopter; issued Aug 21, 2018)

KUBINKA --- Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec State Corporation) has presented a new version of the Mi-28NE attack helicopter at the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2018 which is being held from August 21 through August 26 in Kubinka in the Moscow Region. The attack helicopter can interact with drones and operate them remotely.



The modernized Mi-28NE helicopter is presented at the static exposition of the forum. Improvements were primarily related to armaments. The "Night Hunter" has the new Khrizantema-M anti-tank missile with a dual guidance system. Using this missile will increase the tank-type target engagement range to 10 km. The helicopter is also fitted with the modernized Ataka guided missiles with laser guidance. It can also use aerial bombs weighing up to 500 kg.



"Modernization involved engine power and blades, which improved aircraft performance in highland regions and in hot climates, increased the cruising speed of the machine and its capabilities in terms of advanced aerobatics. A larger tailplane improved the controllability of the helicopter. New armaments installed on the machine will increase its firepower, and the fact that the aircraft can be used in more fields will mean that it will be in greater demand on the market," said Anatoly Serdyukov, Industrial Director, Aviation Cluster of Rostec State Corporation.



In addition, the new Mi-28NE helicopter can interact with drones and operate them remotely, as it has special means of communication.



"We are constantly improving military helicopters because the requirements of our customers change, and we always aim to meet them. Due to the experience of using Mi-28 machines during military operations we knew how to further develop this project. The modernization considerably increased the capabilities of Mi-28NE helicopters and offered us new prospects in terms of exports," noted Andrey Boginsky, CEO of Russian Helicopters.



The Mi-28N attack helicopter (the export version is Mi-28NE) is designed for fire support of forward ground troops, motorized infantry and tanks. The "Night Hunter" helicopter has enhanced armor and greater combat survivability. It also has a complex of modern high-precision guided and unguided weapons.



The advantages of the helicopter include resistance to battle damage due to the use of the most modern materials and design solutions. The blades of the Mi-28N main rotor are made of composite materials, which means that a flight can still be completed safely if they are hit by shells of 20 to 30 mm. The fuel system is designed in such a way that fuel can neither explode nor burn. The Mi-28N helicopter is one of the first Russian helicopters to be fitted with modern means of communication and digital avionics.



ARMY 2018: Rostec Presents Modernized Mi-35M and Mi-35P Helicopters

(Source: Russian Helicopter; issued Aug 21, 2018)

KUBINKA --- Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec State Corporation) is presenting modernized Mi-35M and Mi-35P attack helicopters for the first time at the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY 2018, which is being held from August 21 through August 26 in Kubinka in the Moscow Region.



Guests and participants of the forum will be able to see the machines at the static exposition of the forum. The helicopters have avionics which have undergone a considerable upgrade, and new military equipment.



"The multi-purpose Mi-24 military-transport helicopter (Mi-35 is its version for export) is the first Russian helicopter designed especially for military operations. Its design is so good that now it is one of the most sought-after machines on the international market, and it has proved its high performance during military operations many times. We expect that the demand for new versions of the helicopter with increased combat capability will be high in many countries," said Anatoly Serdyukov, Industrial Director, Aviation Cluster of Rostec State Corporation.



The modernized Mi-35P helicopter has the OPS-24N-1L observation-sight system with a third generation matrix long wavelength thermal imager, a TV camera and a laser rangefinder. The new digital flight simulator based on the PKV-8 automatic flight control system will increase the helicopter's steadiness, and automate piloting to assist a pilot. In addition, a modernized sight and computing system will increase the accuracy of target engagement.



The new Mi-35M helicopter has much more options in terms of equipment. The helicopter can be further upgraded for using Igla-S air-to-air guided missiles and the President-S onboard defense system with a laser station for suppression of infra-red homing heads of man-portable air-defense system missiles. Additional equipment may include VOR/ILS systems and a radio rangefinder for measuring the distance between a helicopter and ground-based beacons.



"The Mi-24/35 helicopters are among the machines most frequently used in military operations all over the world. They have been used during more than 30 wars and military conflicts. With such wide experience, we have managed to perfect this platform, and now we are consistently equipping it with state-of-the-art armaments and avionics. Serial production of the upgraded machines will commence when all the modifications have been tested," said Andrey Boginsky, CEO, Russian Helicopters.



The Mi-35 military-transport helicopter is designed for destroying armored fighting vehicles and providing fire support for ground troops. It is equipped with modern high-precision weapons and can perform combat missions at any time of day and in all weather conditions. The most important features of the Mi-35 helicopter include its ability to carry personnel with armaments and transport up to three wounded persons from the battlefield, as well as cargo inside the cabin or on an external sling.



