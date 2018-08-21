Iran Unveils First Domestically Made Fighter Jet

(Source: Sputnik News; posted Aug 21, 2018)

While most news outlets published photographs of the Northrop F-5F Tiger in Iranian markings claiming it was the country’s new Kowsar fighter, Sputnik posted a photo of a different Kowsar to illustrate its own report about the Iranian fighter. (Tasnim photo)

MOSCOW --- Iran unveiled the country's first domestically designed and built Kowsar fighter on Tuesday ahead of the National Day of Defense Industry, Tasnim News Agency reported.



According to Tasnim News Agency, the fighter conducted the first demonstration flight during a special ceremony attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.



The jet is capable of carrying various weapons and could be used for aerial support missions, the news agency added.



On Saturday, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami announced the unveiling ceremony of the new aircraft, noting that Iran was acting within the framework of the active deterrence strategy to "acquire whatever is necessary for defense." The Minister added that Tehran would also continue developing new missiles.



Iran is currently facing the reintroduction of US sanctions. Part of the restrictions against Iran went into force earlier this month, while the second portion is expected to take effect in the fall. In May, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would leave Iran's nuclear deal, which stipulated that Tehran should ensure the peaceful nature of its missile program in exchange for gradual lifting of international sanctions.



