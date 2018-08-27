US Delivers New Chinook Helicopter to Turkey Despite F-35 Problem (excerpt)

(Source: Daily Sabah; published Aug. 26, 2018)

ISTANBUL --- Turkey has started to receive the second batch of CH-47 Chinook heavy transportation helicopters from the U.S., despite the ongoing crisis with the country regarding delivery of F-35 jets.The Presidency of the Defense Industry announced that the first of five helicopters, part of the second delivery of Chinooks, entered the inventory of the Turkish Military on Saturday.The initial agreement with Boeing, an American multinational corporation, on the purchase of 11 CH-47 helicopters in 2011 first delivered six helicopters in 2016.The move came amid U.S. efforts to delay delivery of F-35s to Turkey. In early August, U.S. President Donald Trump approved a defense budget law delaying delivery of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets to Turkey. An amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), quickly approved by Congress, prohibits F-35 sales to Turkey until the Pentagon issues a report on Turkish-American relations in 90 days. (and of excerpt)-ends-