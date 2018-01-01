Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 24, 2018)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $208,279,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, undefinitized contract for F-15 Legion Pod infrared search-and-track (IRST) pods.



This contract provides for engineering, manufacturing, and development, production, integration, testing and deployment of F-15 Legion Pod IRST Pods.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri; and Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2020.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research and development funds; fiscal 2018 procurement funds; fiscal 2018 working capital funds; and other types of funds (operations and maintenance, research and development, etc.) in the amount of $154,574,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



