ST Engineering’s Aerospace Sector Liquidates Australian Subsidiaries

(Source: ST Engineering; issued Aug 27, 2018)

SINGAPORE --- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) today announced that ST Engineering Aerospace Ltd. has placed its subsidiaries, ST PAE Holdings Pty Ltd (ST PAE) and Aerospace Engineering Services Pty Ltd (AES) under member’s voluntary liquidation under the laws of Australia. ST PAE and AES were set up to perform services under aircraft maintenance contracts. These contracts had been successfully completed.



The liquidation of ST PAE and AES is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of ST Engineering for the current financial year.





