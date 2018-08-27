Burden-Sharing Within NATO: Facts from Germany for the Current Debate

(Source: Center for Security Studies; issued Aug 27, 2018)

By Rachel Epstein, Donald Abenheim and Marc-André Walther

Professor Rachel Epstein’s interview with Professor Donald Abenheim of the Naval Postgraduate School and Lieutenant Colonel (General Staff) Marc-André Walther of the German Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Hamburg.1. The President of the United States had some tough words for America’s NATO’s allies at the recent summit in Brussels. Is this sort of brinkmanship normal in the history of the Alliance?Burden sharing is often described by experts as the problem older than the alliance itself. The tasks of mutual aid and self-help for collective defense in Article III of the Washington Treaty lie entangled in the domestic politics among allies. In the present case, the 2% of GDP spending goal pivots on US and German internal policymaking. The last time alliance cohesion manifested itself with this vitriol was in the 2011 NATO air campaign in Libya, to say nothing of the Rumsfeld/Wolfowitz “New Europe/Old Europe” episode in 2002-2003 prelude to the Iraq War, where a divergence of policy and strategy tore open the wound in allied ministries and editorial pages left over from the 1999 NATO Kosovo campaign.The above notwithstanding, the apparent desire in the highest echelons of the Executive Branch to call into question the value of NATO in general and the validity of Article V, in particular, symbolizes something previously unseen in US security policy since about 1941 or 1919. Past fights over the sharing of the burdens of collective defense within NATO unfolded within a fundamental consensus about alliance cohesion and the trans-Atlantic security. Brinksmanship is a very normal part of burden sharing domestic politics, but the international system appears to be fundamentally damaged at the moment to the detriment of both the United States and Germany.-ends-