Senate Passes Defense Spending Bill

(Source: Forecast International; issued Aug 27, 2018)

WASHIGNTON -- The U.S. Senate passed its version of the FY19 defense appropriations bill on Thursday, August 23, by a vote of 85-7. The defense spending bill was part of a minibus appropriations bill that also included spending bills for the departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and other related agencies.



The Senate bill recommends $675 billion for the Department of Defense, comprising $607.1 billion for the base budget and $67.9 billion for overseas contingency operations.



The House passed its version of the bill in late June. The latest vote on the Senate floor now sets the stage for conference appropriators to meet in order to resolve differences between the House and Senate versions of the spending bill. The 2019 fiscal year starts October 1, and Lawmakers now have an opportunity to pass the first on-time defense spending bill in years.



The DoD has become accustomed to relying on continuing resolutions for the first quarter, meaning the department runs on the previous year's spending levels. This trend has been especially problematic since the Budget Control Act and it's sequestration penalty became law back in 2011.



It remains to be seen if Congress can refrain from adding any "poison pill" amendments that would derail a conference spending bill. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R-AL) has urged colleagues to avoid doing so. Even if Congress is able to pass an FY19 spending bill before the start of the new fiscal year, that doesn't signal an end to budget gridlock for the military.



Budget Control Act spending caps remain in place in FY20 and FY21, meaning another budget deal must be reached in order to avoid defense spending cuts



-ends-

