Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 27, 2018)

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded $9,359,975 for cost-reimbursable job order 0010 under previously awarded contract N00164-17-G-JQ02 to procure engineering support for production and fleet integration of the Triton multi-spectral targeting system on the Navy MQ-4C helicopter.



The primary mission of the electro-optical/infrared system is to provide enhanced visual imagery to augment existing electronic sensors that will enhance low-visibility and night navigation, interception, observation and surveillance, insertion and extraction operations, combat search and rescue, identification, real-time situational awareness and threat warning, reconnaissance and surveillance, as well as visit, board, search and seizure operations.



Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed by August 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $70,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity.



