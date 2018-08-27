Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 27, 2018)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded $14,493,011 for modification P00006 to a previously awarded, fixed-price-incentive-firm target, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0020).



This modification provides for additional special tooling for the Lot 11 F-35 Lightning II F-135 engine, including production non-recurring tooling, which are unique manufacturing components and machines needed for production of the F135 engine, including fixtures, jigs, gauges, molds, dies, cutting equipment and patterns.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2021.



Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Marine Corps); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy), and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $14,493,011 will be obligated at time of award, $8,692,328 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($5,794,885, 39.98 percent); Marine Corps ($2,897,443, 19.99 percent); Navy ($2,897,443, 19.99 percent); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($2,903,240; 20.04 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



