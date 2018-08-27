Regiment Set of S-400 Missile Systems Delivered to Russian Troops Ahead of Schedule

(Source: TASS; published August 27, 2018)

Including this latest set, Russia’s Almaz-Antey has delivered five regiment-sets of S-400 air-defense systems since 2007, but deliveries to China, Turkey and probably India will soon make up for slower Russian orders. (Russian MoD photo)

MOSCOW --- Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer has delivered a new regiment set of the most advanced S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems to the troops ahead of schedule, the company reported on Monday.



"Almaz-Antey Group has delivered a new regiment set of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to the Defense Ministry of Russia ahead of schedule. The official ceremony was held at the Kapustin Yar training range in the Astrakhan Region," the company said.



In compliance with the Defense Ministry’s requirements, the systems were tested by engaging real air targets during their transfer. The delivery/acceptance tests were performed successfully," the company’s press office said.



Russia’s S-400 Triumf is the latest long-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.



Turkey and China have acquired S-400 air defense missile systems, aside from Russia, as of today. A contract on the delivery of S-400 systems to India is expected to be signed.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: A S-400 regiment consists of two battalions (also known as divisions), which in turn are split into two batteries. A battery includes up to 12 transporter erector launchers, a target acquisition and engagement (fire control) radar systems and a command post, China’s Xinhua news service reported from Moscow.

It added that, according to the State Armaments Program, the Defense Ministry should receive 56 battalion sets of S-400 systems, the ministry's Zvezda TV channel said in July.

Almaz-Antey said on its website that it had supplied the Defense Ministry with four regiment sets of S-400 systems.

On Monday, Dmitry Shugaev, director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said Russia may start shipping its S-400 air defense missile systems to India in 2020.

In July, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Russia will deliver the first batch of S-400 defense system batteries to Turkey in late 2019, which will make the country the first NATO member to acquire the Russian system.

Russia also deployed S-400 systems to protect its air base in Syria.)



