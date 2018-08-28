Latvia Hosts Arms Control Experts from Belarus, Demonstrating Transparency

(Source: North Atlantic Treaty Organization; issued Aug 28, 2018)

The Latvian Ministry of Defence hosted arms control experts from Belarus between 25 and 28 August 2018, demonstrating military transparency. The experts observed Exercise "Namejs 2018", in order to verify that the numbers of personnel and equipment involved were in line with rules set out in the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Vienna Document.



The Vienna Document is an agreement on military transparency reached among the 57 member nations of the OSCE in 2011. Designed to promote mutual trust and transparency, the Vienna Document commits OSCE members to accept a number of visits by other members each year, in order to verify there are no undeclared military capabilities or activities of concern.



NATO strongly supports efforts to build confidence and transparency on military activities. Allies respect the letter and spirit of the Vienna Document, and NATO regularly updates its schedule of military exercises online.



