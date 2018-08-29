Chinese Troops in Russian Military Drills Prove Expanded Ties: Kremlin

(Source: Xinhuanet; issued Aug 29, 2018)

MOSCOW --- China's announcement that it will take part in Russia's Vostok-2018 (East-2018) military exercise proves the expansion of the two countries' cooperation in all spheres, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.



Vostok-2018, to be held from Sept. 11-15, will involve nearly 300,000 troops, about 36,000 military vehicles, and more than 1,000 aircraft from Russia's Eastern and Central military districts and the Northern Fleet.



China will dispatch about 3,200 troops, along with more than 900 pieces of weaponry and 30 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, to take part in live-fire strikes and counter-attack training, China's Ministry of National Defense announced last week.



The two countries' military will hold joint exercises at the Tsugol training range in Russia's Trans-Baikal region from Sept. 11 to 15.



