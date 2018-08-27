Defense Ministry to Buy Advanced Precision Rockets from IMI Systems

(Source: IMI Systems; issued Aug 27, 2018)

RAMAT HASHARON, Israel --- IMI Systems and the Defense Ministry have signed today a deal for the development and acquisition of advanced precision rockets. According to Ynetnews magazine, the deal is worth hundreds of million shekels.



The Defense Ministry will acquire precision rockets of several different types—some classified—which will have a range of 30-150 km. The rockets will employ advanced technologies to adapt them to the modern battlefield.



Among the rockets system the Defense Ministry is buying from IMI is an improved version of the ACCULAR artillery rocket system, which has already been in use in the Artillery Corps in recent years.



The ACCULAR artillery rocket system, which was developed by IMI Systems, was recently declared operational in the Artillery Corps. The system can launch 18 precision rockets into enemy territory in one minute. It is an effective system, easy to operate, accessible and cheap, and has been put at the disposal of brigade and battalion commanders. It can be used to target individuals, structures and infrastructure, and can hit several targets at the same time.



“This precision fire capability significantly improves the IDF’s capabilities and allows for accurate hits in remote launches, at immediate availability, and at a lower cost compared to other combat systems,” the defense ministry said.



The acquisition of the advanced rockets is part of Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman’s decision to equip the IDF with precision rockets and missiles for a variety of ranges.



“The plan to establish the accurate rockets and missile apparatus has already been put into motion. Parts of it are in manufacturing stages, while other parts are in the final stages of research and development,” Lieberman said. “We are purchasing and developing high-precision systems that would enable us to focus and intensify the IDF’s offensive capabilities, and within a few years cover every spot in the region, both short- and long-distance.”



IMI Systems chairman Yitzhak Aharonovich noted that “the innovative rocket systems the IDF will acquire in this deal demonstrate the technological capabilities of the company, which specializes in precision fire capabilities for a pinpoint hit of a variety of ground targets.”



According to Ynet’s military correspondent Ron Ben-Yishai, the defense minister is not planning a separate missile corps, but rather seeking to arm the IDF with additional rockets and missiles to serve as backup for the Air Force’s accurate offensive capabilities in case Israel comes under attack on many fronts at the same time—spreading the IAF too thin—or if its enemies succeed in paralyzing IAF air bases—either partially or fully.



-ends-

