The Readiness of Canada's Naval Forces

(Source: Standing Committee on National Defence; issued Aug. 28, 2018)

In early 2016, the House of Commons Standing Committee on National Defence (the Committee) decided to undertake a study of the defence of North America, with initial emphasis on the Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) region and aerial readiness.…/…In October 2016, the Committee began a study of Canadian naval readiness and the defence of North America. The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is currently in the “midst of its most intensive and comprehensive period of recapitalization in its peacetime history,” as Rear-Admiral (Retired) Patrick Finn, Assistant Deputy Minister (Materiel) at the Department of National Defence’s (DND), told the Committee.[3] Indeed, in recent years, the federal government has launched a number of major naval procurement projects to renew and modernize the RCN fleet over the next three decades.These projects include the acquisition of more than 20 new major naval ships, all of which are to be built in Canada in the coming years through the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). At the same time, the federal government is moving forward with the renewal of the Canadian Coast Guard’s (CCG) aging fleet, with 15 new ship projects. Tens of billions of dollars are being spent on the modernization and recapitalization of the RCN and CCG fleets, with great benefit to industry and workers across Canada.In so many ways, Canada is building today the Navy and Coast Guard of tomorrow. As Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd, Commander of the RCN, told the Committee: “Readiness is about our ability to provide credible naval options to government for employment not only today but, equally as important, tomorrow, and preparations for readiness must begin long before yesterday.”[4]The defence of Canada in the maritime realm is the responsibility of the RCN. The RCN is the smallest of Canada’s three armed services (army, navy and air force). It is composed of approximately 14,000 men and women, which includes both Regular and Reserve Force members of the CAF.[8] The RCN fleet currently consists of 28 surface warships and submarines (12 Halifax class frigates; 12 Kingston class maritime coastal defence vessels, or MCDVs; and 4 Victoria class submarines)[9] as well as 8 Orca class patrol craft training vessels[10] and various auxiliary vessels, tugs and tenders.[11] The fleet operates from two naval bases: Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and CFB Esquimalt in Esquimalt, British Columbia. The Atlantic Fleet (Maritime Forces Atlantic, or MARLANT) is based in Halifax and the Pacific Fleet (Maritime Forces Pacific, or MARPAC) in Esquimalt.[12] In addition, there are 24 Naval Reserve Divisions located across Canada.[13]The RCN is facing challenges as it undergoes “the largest recapitalization … in its peacetime history.”[14] Canada must continue to have a strong, balanced, multi-purpose, combat-capable navy to protect its maritime interests at home and abroad. The highly professional women and men of the RCN have been protecting our country, our freedom, and our way of life on the oceans of the world for more than a century. They have incessantly stood by the Navy’s motto, “Ready, Aye Ready.”Witnesses heard in the course of this study believed that the RCN needs to be capable of protecting our home waters and of responding wherever our national interests are challenged around the world. “A properly equipped navy at the right degree of readiness is inherently flexible,” explained Navy Captain (Retired) Harry Harsch, the Navy League of Canada’s Vice-President of Maritime Affairs. “It provides the government with a range of policy options across the spectrum of conflict from diplomacy to humanitarian operations to constabulary operations to the often-complicated world of peace support operations and all the way to war-fighting if necessary.”[15]The Committee undertook the present study in order to gain a better understanding of the state of naval readiness in Canada and how the RCN contributes to the defence of Canada and North America. The Committee held 14 hearings on the topic between October 2016 and February 2017. It received testimony from a number of witnesses, including representatives of the CAF, DND, the CCG, and Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) as well various academics and stakeholders. The Committee would like to thank all witnesses for their contribution to this study. It is hoped that this report reflects, as faithfully as possible, the views they have expressed on the subject of Canadian naval readiness.Based on the testimony received over the course of the study along with publicly available information, the Committee agrees to report the following findings and recommendations to the House of Commons.-ends-