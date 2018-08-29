Turkish Pilot Carries Out First F-35 Jet Flight In US

(Source: Anadolu Agency; published August 29, 2018)

ANKARA --- A Turkish fighter pilot has carried out the first flight of the F-35 jet in the U.S. as part of ongoing training, the Turkish General Staff said on Tuesday.



Early July, the Pentagon said Turkish pilots and maintenance personnel were being trained on the F-35 fighter jet in the state of Arizona.



Late June, Turkey took delivery of its first F-35 fighter jet at a ceremony in Forth Worth, Texas.



Turkey plans to get 100 F-35 fighter jets in upcoming years.



Turkey has been in the F-35 program since 1999. The Turkish defense industry has taken an active role in the production of the aircraft; Alp Aviation, AYESAS, Kale Aviation, Kale Pratt & Whitney and Turkish Aerospace Industries have been producing parts for the first F-35 fighter jet.



