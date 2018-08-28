F-35 Helmet Bug Means Only Expert Pilots Can Do Night Carrier Landings (excerpt)

(Source: Military.com; posted Aug 28, 2018)

By Matthew Cox

The US Navy is still trying to fix a bug in its F-35 helmets that first appeared in 2012 and that prevents pilots from seeing a carrier's lights at night. Meanwhile, it only allows pilots with over 50 deck landings to land on carriers at night. (USN photo)

ABOARD THE USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN --- The Navy is close to fixing a technical bug in the sophisticated F-35 Joint Strike Fighter helmet that amounts to a dangerous hindrance for aviators attempting to land in the black of night on a moving aircraft carrier.F-35C pilots describe the bug as a green glow created by the LED technology in the Generation III helmet-mounted display, which spills over and prevents them from seeing a carrier's lights at night."At night on carriers is about the darkest you can get when there is no moon," Cmdr. Tommy "Bo" Locke, commander of Navy Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125 told a group of defense reporters in the flight hangar on the Abraham Lincoln Monday.For a week now, Locke's squadron has been participating in Operational Testing I, a milestone that represents the first time the F-35C Lightning II has joined in regular carrier flight operations at sea.The Navy has attempted to fix the helmet problem with software upgrades to allow pilots to dim the green glow, but so far, only the most seasoned F-35C pilots are allowed to make carrier landings at night.Currently, to be qualified to land on the carrier in the dark without fixes to the F-35 helmet, pilots need 50 carrier landings, officials said. (end of excerpt)-ends-