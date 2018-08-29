Sparton and Ultra Electronics USSI Joint Venture Awarded $64.6m for U.S. Navy Sonobuoy Contracts

(Source: Forecast International; issued Aug 29, 2018)

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. & SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- Sparton Corp. and Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) announce the award of subcontracts valued at $64.6 million to their ERAPSCO joint venture, for the manufacture of sonobuoys for the United States Navy.



The award is a GFY18 ERAPSCO Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract release for sonobuoy requirements under ERAPSCO’s five-year contract.



ERAPSCO will provide production subcontracts in the amount of $30.3 million and $34.3 million to Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton DeLeon Springs, LLC respectively.



Production will take place at Ultra Electronics USSI’s Columbia City, Indiana facility and Sparton’s DeLeon Springs, Florida facility and is expected to be completed by April 2020.



-ends-

