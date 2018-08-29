A New “Light Attack” Aircraft, & More from CRS

(Source: Secrecy News at FAS; issued Aug 29, 2018)

A US Air Force program to acquire "light attack" aircraft is introduced in a new publication from the Congressional Research Service."The OA-X light attack aircraft is a small, two-seat turboprop airplane designed for operation in relatively permissive environments." It would give the Air Force "an ability to free up more sophisticated and expensive assets for other tasks."Questions to consider in evaluating the OA-X program might include the following: What is the value of adding this capability to the Air Force? Is the Air Force the appropriate service to operate these aircraft? How large a fleet is appropriate? Might this mission be better accomplished through other means, such as remotely piloted aircraft ("drones")?See Air Force OA-X Light Attack Aircraft Program, CRS In Focus, August 23, 2018.