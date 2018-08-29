Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Aug 29, 2018)

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded a five-year performance-based logistics contract (N00383-18-D-PH01) in the amount of $59,717,916 for support of the CH-53 and V-22 Forward Looking Infrared System.



The first delivery order for the first year of the contract will be issued concurrently with the award of the basic contract in the amount of $15,971,160.



Work will be performed by the contractor in McKinney, Texas (50 percent); El Segundo, California (45 percent); and Jacksonville, Florida (5 percent).



Fiscal 2018 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $15,971,160 will be obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the contract ordering period.



One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement, and one offer was received in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6-302-1.



The U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

