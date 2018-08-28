U.S. Conducts Precision Strike in Libya

(Source: US Africa Command; issued Aug 28, 2018)

STUTTGART, Germany --- In coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), U.S. Africa Command conducted a precision airstrike near Bani Walid, Libya, on August 28, killing one (1) ISIS-Libya terrorist.



At this time, we assess no civilians were injured or killed in this strike.



The United States will not relent in its mission to degrade, disrupt, and destroy terrorist organizations and bring stability to the region. We are committed to maintaining pressure on the terror network and preventing terrorists from establishing safe haven.



