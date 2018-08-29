Denel and South African Express Cannot Rely on Government Bailouts, Committee Says

(Source: South Africa Committee on Public Enterprises; issued Aug. 29, 2018)

PARLIAMENT --- The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises was today briefed by Denel and South African Express Airways. Denel briefed the committee on its performance targets for 2018/19 and progress made in addressing governance challenges. South African Express Airways briefed the committee on its turnaround strategy.



The committee welcomed the presentations from the two entities.



However, the committee said it is concerned about entities, such as South African Express and Denel, that rely on government for financial sustainability. The committee has raised this issue with the Minister of Public Enterprises before, in a committee meeting. Members of the committee were of the view that tough decisions need to be taken on entities in this position, although selling is not an option.



The committee heard that, since it was grounded in May, South African Express has entered into negotiations with South African Airways. The committee welcomed the recommencement of South African Express flights and the announcement that the airline has stopped using chartering aircraft.



Members of the committee said they had expected to see plans to make these entities profitable and questioned Denel’s ability to meet its financial obligations, considering its liquidity challenges. Members assured Denel that it has their support for a review of all major contracts, so that it can recoup monies from those that did not follow due process. However, the committee cautioned against taking matters to the courts, as this burdens government with the high costs of litigation.



The committee proposed that the two entities and the Department of Public Enterprises return to update the committee on action plans to address governance challenges. Committee Chairperson Ms Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe said that, for these entities, quarterly reporting is not often enough; frequent updates on progress will be necessary.



The entities were asked to prepare forensic investigation and disciplinary process reports for when they next brief the committee and they were also asked to keep the committee informed about civil or criminal investigations. Ms Mnganga-Gcabashe told South African Express management to lay criminal charges against the people allegedly responsible for bringing the airline to this point.



Denel and South African Express said they will be able to present turn-around plans when they next appear before the committee.



(ends)



Strong Actions Taken to Rebuild Denel

(Source: Denel; issued Aug 29, 2018)

The new Board of Denel has initiated wide-ranging steps to combat corruption, strengthen governance, investigate dubious transactions and restore the organisation’s reputation and credibility.



Acting Group CEO, Michael Kgobe, told Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises today that a new governance turn-around plan is already in place to rebuild credibility with stakeholders, instil an ethical governance culture and restore its position as a national asset and industry leader.



The new Board was appointed in April with a firm mandate to root out corruption, return the business to profitability and rebuild the reputation of the defence and technology company.



A revised corporate plan has already been presented to the Department of Public Enterprises and the process to appoint a new, permanent Chief Executive Officer for the group has started.



Mr Kgobe said “Denel suffered serious reputational damage, lost credibility and the support of stakeholders” following reports of lapses in governance and increased irregular expenditure. Denel was implicated in the Public Protector’s “State of Capture Report” and evidence of dubious and loss-making contracts that were exposed in the public.



This contributed to a situation where the company was forced to repay loans at an accelerated rate and funding institutions are unwilling to extended credit facilities to Denel. The company is subsequently experiencing a liquidity crisis which is having a material impact on operations and delays on a number of key contracts.



One of the Board’s priorities is to normalise the company’s capital structure and inject sufficient liquidity into the business. It has requested Government to extend its current guarantee of R3.3bn when it expires at the end of September and provide an additional R1bn guarantee to pay creditors and unlock its operations.



Management has already identified irregular expenditure of more than R315m for the past two financial years while further irregularities to the value of R1.3bn are being investigated.



Mr Kgobe elaborated that the Board of Directors will be appointing a panel of forensic investigators shortly to probe procurement irregularities while a process is underway to unwind Denel Asia, the company that featured prominently in the Public Protector’s report.



Senior executives at Denel will undergo lifestyle audits and irregular appointments of employees and business partners are being investigated. Steps are being taken to strengthen processes for whistle blowing and a comprehensive campaign will be launched to make employees aware of the need to comply with policy and regulatory requirements.



The Chairman of the Board, Ms Monhla Hlahla, led the Denel delegation.



-ends-

