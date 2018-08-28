Strengthening US-Japan Alliance ‘More Important Than Ever,’ Defense Report Says (excerpt)

(Source: Stars and Stripes; published August 28, 2018)

By Hana Kusumoto

TOKYO --- Strengthening Japan’s alliance with the United States is “more important than ever” as North Korea continues to pose a “serious and imminent threat,” says a Japanese defense report approved by the nation’s cabinet Tuesday.The annual “Defense of Japan” white paper promotes understanding of Japanese policy, reports activities from the past year and lays out security policies and military activities of countries in the region as well as with the U.S. and Europe.This year’s document echoes concern expressed in past reports about North Korea and China.“Security challenges and destabilizing factors in the Asia-Pacific region including the area surrounding Japan are becoming more serious,” it states.North Korea continues to “pose an unprecedentedly serious and imminent threat” to Japan as it possesses hundreds of ballistic missiles and continues to advance its nuclear and ballistic missile technology. The North conducted its sixth and most powerful underground nuclear blast last September and has launched dozens of ballistic missiles since 2016.“There is no change in our basic recognition concerning the threat of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles,” the paper states.It notes the significance of an agreement reached at a historic June meeting in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to work toward a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.North Korean missile tests have been suspended since April, but the white paper still expresses worry about Pyongyang’s capabilities and says there is a need to monitor its actions.The report also expresses concerns about Chinese defense spending and growth in the communist country’s sea and air power. (end of excerpt)-ends-