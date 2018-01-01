The Supplier of Light Armored Vehicles TITUS Will Be Eldis

(Source: Czech Ministry of Defence; issued Aug. 27, 2018)

(Issued in Czech; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Developed by France’s Nexter and Czech company Tatra from a Tatra truck chassis, the Titus was originally due to be produced by Tatra Export, but will now instead be made by another Czech local company, Eldis Pardubice. (Czech MoD photo)

On Thursday, August 23, the collegium of the Ministry of Defense unanimously approved the change of supplier of TITUS 6x6 light armored vehicles for the Czech Army. The new supplier will be Eldis Pardubice, s.r.o., which holds the appropriate security clearances and has obtained a license from the French manufacturer Nexter Systems.



"I have been busy with all my engagements since my first day in office, and I am glad we are moving forward. Obtaining TITUS vehicles has been one of the army's priorities for several years. Soldiers need this technology, and my goal is to complete the project successfully and quickly. In the near future, I will inform the government of the change of supplier," said Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar.



The subject of the contract is the purchase of 42 armored vehicles for command and control and 20 MKPP (Místo Koordinace Palebné Podpory, or fire support coordination vehicle) armored vehicles, including logistics and training.



The estimated value of the contract is 5.7 billion CZK (€221.5 million) including VAT, with another CZK 950 million (€37 million) is earmarked for five-year service support. Deliveries are scheduled for 2020-25.



The government has already discussed this order in July 2017. The supplier was to be Tatra Export, which has not yet received a security clearance, so the Ministry of Defense has accepted the proposal to change supplier.



The acquisition of new Titus vehicles also includes communication systems and cryptographic devices. The documentation for the installation of these elements is classified, so the supplier's review is required.



-ends-

