Questions Surround UK F-35 Month-Long Flying Break (excerpt)

(Source: Aviation Week; posted Aug 29, 2018)

By Tony Osborne

LONDON --- The British defense ministry says there is no danger to the UK’s plan to achieve initial operating capability (IOC) from land bases with the Lockheed Martin F-35, even though none of the UK-based aircraft has flown for more than a month.F-35 sorties finally took place on Aug. 29, 34 days after the last training sortie was performed on July 26. This does not include the arrival of the second batch of five aircraft which crossed the Atlantic from Beaufort, South Carolina, on Aug. 3.So far, the vast majority of the flights have been performed by the first batch of four aircraft which arrived on June 6, although these have been limited in number.An Aerospace DAILY analysis of the flights using social media reports suggests that the UK-based fleet had flown just 21 or 22 flights up to July 26. The discrepancy comes from whether two or three aircraft flew on July 3.Some nine sorties were flown in support of air show display flyovers marking the centenary of the Royal Air Force over London as well as at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford and the Farnborough International Airshow. Many of the training flights have been local in nature, flying practice diversions to other airfields as well as performing the first vertical landings. So far, there has been no night flying performed or aerial refueling practiced.The UK defense ministry insists the break in flying is a result of extensive maintenance checks and personnel on leave. But when the first batch of aircraft arrived in June, crews said they were expecting an intensive flying regime to achieve (IOC). (end of excerpt)-ends-