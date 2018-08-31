International industry exposition LAND FORCES 2018 kicks off next week, running from 4−6 September at the Adelaide Convention Centre showcasing equipment, technology and services for the armies of Australia and the Indo-Pacific.
Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said this year LAND FORCES will be bigger and better than ever.
“More than 15,000 people are expected to attend LAND FORCES 2018. There are 67 official defence, government and trade delegations, and 16 conferences, symposia and seminars. This is a fantastic endorsement of the strength and future of Australia’s defence industry,” Minister Pyne said.
“LAND FORCES 2018 provides businesses a chance to gain information and discuss the opportunities presented by the Government’s $200 billion investment in defence capability. This includes our multi-billion Infantry Fighting Vehicles project, known as LAND 400 Phase 3, which is now open for tenders, and our $5 billion Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle project.”
With 540 participating companies from 25 countries, LAND FORCES 2018 will also provide opportunities for businesses to look for export opportunities overseas, and take advantage of the enhanced support Australia’s Defence Export Strategy is delivering for businesses.
“I look forward to getting onto the LAND FORCES exposition floor to talk with some of the great people from our defence industry and seeing their innovative, world leading products,” Minister Pyne said.
For more information on LAND FORCES 2018 visit http://www.landforces.com.au/
-ends-