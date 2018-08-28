The Brain Behind the Plane

(Source: US Navy; issued Aug 28, 2018)

ATLANTIC OCEAN --- With the largest fleet in the world, the U.S. Navy is known for projecting power on the high seas and demonstrating air superiority via its aircraft carriers. With the addition of the F-35C Lightning II, the Navy has increased its air superiority even further.



To conduct carrier flight operations, a navy pilot must be skilled and highly knowledgeable of the plane he or she is operating, but the knowledge and skills needed to perform maintenance on these aircraft are equally as necessary for mission readiness. The Plane Captains (PCs) who do this job, are vital to our Navy’s ability to launch and recover aircraft in any region in the world at any time of day.



“We are the last ones to inspect and maintain safety on the planes and on the flight deck,” said Aviation Electricians Mate Airman Ryan Arnold, a PC attached to the Rough Raiders of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125 an F-35C Squadron based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. “As PCs, we have to know everything about the plane, so we’re able to identify problems that other people missed and how to fix them.”



PCs must retain vast amounts of knowledge about their respective aircraft, which are more complex than an average automobile.



“The requirements assigned in the Plane Captain Personnel Qualification Standard teach them enough to be able to inspect each and every part of the aircraft,” said Master Chief Jeff Rushing, the maintenance master chief of VFA-125. “These PCs do a fantastic job and follow everything by the book.”



Inspecting a multi-million dollar aircraft just prior to its take-off may be stressful, but this inspection isn’t the only element of a PCs job.



“We have to check the entire plane within a set amount of time before it takes off,” said Arnold. “If the plane is scheduled to take off at a certain time, it’s our job to ensure everyone else has prepared the plane properly and everything functions. If someone did not pay attention and missed a step in the process, we have to fix the issue before the plane takes off as scheduled.”



The PC job isn’t done once the pilots are cleared to turn on their engines. They stay with the plane from its first inspection before a flight up to take-off. Maintaining communication with the pilots is an important part of the overall success of the flight.



“There are 35 hand signals we use with the pilots to communicate with them once they’re in their seats before take-off,” said Arnold. “We have added some signals to the standard amount and merged a few together. This way, the pilots know more precisely what we’re referring to and vice versa. It also reduces the time needed to convey messages.”



There might be added levels of stress when people’s lives and the hi-tech equipment they use directly depend on the job you do, but this does hinder the PC from performing their roles for the Navy. In fact, they receive recognition and praise from pilots.



“We couldn’t perform without all of them,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cochran a fighter pilot attached to VFA-125. “Our jets are advanced and require a lot of attention. If the PCs were not as punctual and efficient as they are, the next flight evolution would not be a success. They do a great job maintaining the safety of these aircraft, and our lives as well.”



When we see an aircraft in the sky, we may notice how fast it flies, its agile maneuvering, and its aerodynamic frame. These flashy characteristics may take our minds away from the routine work involved in the up-keep of these dynamic aircraft. It’s not as easy as turning the keys in a cars ignition. There is work required before these machines are powered-on, and the PC’s who perform these duties set the bar for the safety and success of the plane’s flight. They play a crucial part in the Navy’s mission.



-ends-

