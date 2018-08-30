Germany Starts Baltic Air Policing Mission In Estonia

(Source: NATO; issued Aug 30, 2018)

The German Air Force's Baltic Air Policing detachment in front of one of their Typhoon Eurofighters during the ceremony at Ämari Air Base, Estonia. At the same time, the Royal Air Force was relieved in Romania by the Canadian Air Force. (NATO photo)

ÄMARI, Estonia –-- Today, 30 August, a fighter detachment of the German Air Force took over the augmenting role for Baltic Air Policing at Ämari Air Base, Estonia. During a ceremony, the responsibilities for the mission were handed over to the German Airmen from the French Air Force which had been conducting the mission since May.



The ceremony was attended by high ranking civilian and military guests, amongst them Kristjan Prikk, Permanent Secretary of the Estonian Ministry of Defence. As NATO representative Brigadier General Roberto Di Marco, Deputy Commander of the Deployable Air Command and Control Centre, attended the ceremony on behalf of General Tod Wolters, Commander of NATO’s Allied Air Command.



"We are united and resolute to protect all our Allies” Brigadier General Di Marco said in his speech. "We will continue to perform the peacetime mission of Baltic Air Policing, sending a message of Allied unity, solidarity and resolve to the three Baltic States – You can rely on NATO” he added.



Like during their last rotation at mari in 2017, the German Air Force is going to augment the mission for two rotations in a row, staying in Estonia with their Typhoon jets and approximately 160 personnel until April 2019. The lead role of the mission will be handed over from the Portuguese to the Belgian Air Force at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania on Friday, 31 August.



Baltic Air Policing is a regional form of NATO’s peacetime Air Policing which responds to any aircraft flying inside or approaching NATO airspace without complying to international flight regulations. Baltic Air Policing was established in 2004 when Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia joined the Alliance. Since 2014 a second detachment has been augmenting the mission out of Ämari, Estonia.



As the three Baltic States don’t have Air Policing assets of their own, other Allies step in to ensure the same single standard of airspace safety and security all over NATO. In the 14-year successful history of the mission, 17 Allies have contributed to the mission.



(ends)



RAF Pass On Air Policing Mission to Canadian Allies

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued Aug 30, 2018)

The Royal Air Force has handed responsibility for the NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission to the Royal Canadian Air Force.



At a ceremony at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Southern Romania, 135 Expeditionary Air Wing handed over responsibility for the NATO mission to the Canadians whose Hornet fighter jets will replace RAF Typhoons.



Among the several VIPs present at the ceremony was the British Ambassador, Mr Andrew Noble, who said: “Today marks the conclusion of the second year in which RAF Typhoons have helped to defend and secure the skies of this important Black Sea flank of the NATO Alliance. This mission is in response to Russia’s use of military force against its neighbours and its military build-up in the region. In contrast, NATO’s aim is to contribute to European defence and security by preventing conflict, protecting our allies and preserving the peace.”



Mr Noble was joined by the Canadian Ambassador, Mr Kevin Hamilton, as well as the Chief of the Romanian Air Force, General Viorel Pana, and Air Officer Commanding No 1 Group RAF, Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Smyth. Also present were personnel from the Royal Canadian and the Romanian Air Forces.



Commanding 135 EAW throughout the mission was Wing Commander Chris Ball who said: “Today my team’s role in NATO Air Policing draws to a close, for now, and it is a great honour to handover to the Royal Canadian Air Force as they also prepare to make their contribution to our collective defence in this region for the second year. I know they will do a fantastic job and we are, of course, both working hand-in-hand with the Romanian Air Force who never stops providing defence in this region.”



General Pana, in turn, thanked the RAF for its role conducting Quick Reaction Alert duties with its four Typhoon aircraft, hailing the NATO partnership as a success before awarding five members of 135 EAW with the ‘Romanian Air Force Emblem of Honour’ for their commitment and dedication.



-ends-

