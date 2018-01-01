Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Aug. 30, 2018)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded not-to-exceed $118,219,503 for modification P00007 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0020).



This modification provides for initial spares, including four F135-PW-600 (STOVL) engines for the Marine Corps; one power module and gearbox; four lift fan modules; and eight drive shafts in support of the Marine Corps' low-rate initial production Lot 11 F-35 Lightning II aircraft.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2021.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $118,219,503 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



