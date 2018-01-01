Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Aug. 30, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $250,438,817 modification to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0033).



This modification definitizes pricing for F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lot 11 production non-recurring special tooling and special test equipment.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (27.68 percent); El Segundo, California (17.21 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom,(14.04 percent); Orlando, Florida (8.86 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (8.55 percent); San Diego, California (4.42 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (3.31 percent); Marietta, Georgia (2.73 percent); Turin, Italy (1.40 percent); Rochester, United Kingdom (1.38 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (0.70 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (0.64 percent); Palmdale, California (0.63 percent); Papendrecht, Netherlands (0.61 percent); Melbourne, Florida (0.56 percent); East Aurora, New York (0.54 percent); Irvine, California (0.53 percent); Arlington, Texas (0.53 percent); Valencia, California (0.53 percent); British Columbia, Canada, (0.52 percent); Camden, New Jersey (0.39); Garden Grove, California (0.37); Cheltenham, United Kingdom, (0.27); Hauppauge, New York (0.25 percent); Kjeller, Norway (0.23 percent); Grand Rapids, Michigan (0.22 percent); Clearfield, Utah (0.22 percent); St. Charles, Missouri (0.19 percent); Tempe, Arizona (0.17 percent); Williston, Vermont (0.16 percent); Avon, Massachusetts (0.16 percent); Wichita, Kansas (0.16 percent); Inglewood, California (0.13 percent); Sarasota, Florida (0.13 percent); Kongsberg, Norway (0.12 percent); Plano, Texas (0.12 percent); Helena, Montana (0.11 percent); Eskisehir, Turkey (0.11 percent); City of Industry, California (0.10 percent); Montmorency, Australia (0.10 percent); and other locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (0.92 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021.



Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); international partner; and foreign military sales funding in the amount of $250,438,817 will be obligated at time of award, $168,038,355 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchase for the Air Force ($86,299,673; 34.46 percent); Marine Corps ($44,887,147; 17.92 percent); Navy ($36,851,534; 14.71 percent); Foreign Military Sales customers ($41,216,398; 16.46 percent); and international partners ($41,184,065; 16.45 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



