BAE's Army Vehicle Production to Be Inspected by Service Chief (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published Aug 29, 2018)

By Anthony Capaccio

U.S. Army Secretary Mark Esper will visit BAE Systems Plc’s major military vehicle plant next month to review deficient welding operations and discuss progress toward correcting management issues that have hampered production of the service’s new self-propelled howitzer.“I want to go up and spend time on the ground” at the York, Pennsylvania, facility because “there are a number of programs that happen” there, Esper said Wednesday at a breakfast meeting of the Defense Writers Group in Washington. BAE “has been a good partner but we’re going to hold them to account,” Esper said. “I always get the best information when I go out and travel.”Bloomberg News disclosed in July that the Army delayed approving full-scale production of London-based BAE’s new self-propelled howitzer, citing the need to improve quality before proceeding with additional contracts options valued at about $1.3 billion.The howitzer’s production was hobbled by poor welding, supply-chain problems and delivery delays. Among the setbacks was a six-month halt in deliveries last year because of welding flaws and the return of 50 of 86 vehicles that had already been delivered to repair production deficiencies. (end of excerpt)-ends-