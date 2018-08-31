$2.2-Billion Boeing Deal: UPA Ignored Complaints (excerpt)

(Source: Economic Times; published Aug 31, 2018)

By Manu Pubby

NEW DELHI --- Well before the Comptroller & Auditor General discovered irregularities in a $2.2-billion deal in 2009 to procure P-8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft, the UPA government in trying to close a landmark deal with the US chose to overlook representations by the main competitor on alleged deviations.The deal had sparked controversy earlier this month after CAG slammed the UPA government for signing a “separate product support agreement” with makers Boeing while its competitors EADS, now rebranded as Airbus Military, had included this cost in their bid.At that point, EADS had made several representations highlighting this. They had flagged almost all major issues highlighted by CAG in its report, including denial of some key technologies that were demonstrated during the flight trials.Two aircraft had been shortlisted for the contract to procure long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft — Boeing’s P-8I and EADS’s A-319. The American offer was accepted after the defence ministry determined that it was the cheaper option.However, the CAG report has disputed this, alleging that defence ministry “enhanced” a financial bid by EADS to include a 20-year support package that was not included in the Boeing offer.This part was negotiated separately with Boeing after it had secured the deal.ET has reviewed the letters written by EADS to the defence ministry. They broadly raised four issues including the protest on financial assessment that was used to declare Boeing as the winner. The thrust of the complaints was that several technologies in the Boeing P8I declared as technically competent were discovered during the final assessment not be authorised for transfer. (end of excerpt)-ends-