Indonesia Confirms Plan to Buy US-Made Hercules C-130 planes

(Source: Antara News; posted August 29, 2018)

By Rini Utami

JAKARTA --- Indonesia has confirmed a plan to buy Hercules C-130 planes and other transport planes from the United States to support the development of its defense architecture."In future, Indonesia plans to buy several primary weaponry systems, including Hercules C-130 planes, and other heavy-duty transport planes from the US," Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu said, while paying a courtesy call on US Secretary of Defense James Mattis in Washington DC, on Tuesday.In the long run, Indonesia is committed to gradually improving its primary weaponry systems on a self-reliant basis and under a partnership scheme with friendly countries, Ryacudu stated."Through the partnership, Indonesia will gradually be able to build defense industry as part of the national strategic industry on its own," he noted.The former army chief of staff added that Indonesia aimed to not only be able to meet its primary weaponry systems but also to sell them to friendly countries.